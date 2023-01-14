 Skip to Content
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs 2023 National Championship Parade in Local Markets Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Dawgs pulled it off! The University of Georgia Bulldogs football team are national champions once again, as they demolished the hapless TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2023 CFP National Championship game. If you’re a Bulldogs fan living in or around Atlanta, you won’t want to miss the team’s championship parade, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 14. Celebrate with the team, and don’t miss any of the festivities with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Parade in Local Markets

About Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Parade

Thanks to their dominant win over TCU, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again. The team rode a dominant defense, plus the arm (and legs) of quarterback Stetson Bennett to an undefeated record, and now local fans who couldn’t go to the national championship will get a chance to celebrate with their team.

Fans in the Atlanta area can watch the parade via WSB-2, the local ABC affiliate. It’s the perfect chance for diehard Georgia fans who didn’t get to see their team win in-person feel like they’re really a part of the action, and a well-deserved treat for the players and coaches who worked so hard to become back-to-back champions.

Please note, the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship parade will only be available to residents in and around the Athens/Atlanta area. Those outside this area will likely not have access to a live stream of the parade.

How to Stream Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Parade in Local Markets on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Parade in local markets using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Check out Highlights of Georgia's National Championship Win

