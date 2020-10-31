How to Watch Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina on ESPNU for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Georgia State Panthers face the #20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.