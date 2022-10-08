How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the Duke Blue Devils from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Bally Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Duke Blue Devils

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Georgia Tech vs. Duke game will be streaming on MASN2 and Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In other local markets, it is airing on various Bally Sports and regional sports networks.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game on Bally Sports South and MASN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Duke on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South or MASN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South or MASN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Duke on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South or MASN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South or MASN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and Bally Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels