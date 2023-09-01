Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch the 2023 Game Live for Free Without Cable

The Aflac Kickoff Classic comes to ESPN on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT with a battle between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and #25 Louisville Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all the info you need, including how to watch the game for free:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Louisville Cardinals

What : ACC Aflac Kickoff Class

: ACC Aflac Kickoff Class When : Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Stream the Georgia Tech vs Louisville Game:

Most of the live streaming services carry ESPN, which makes it easy to watch the Yellow Jackets versus the Cardinals this weekend. Here are all the options, including the ones that offer free trials, for you to compare.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You betcha. We’ve put DIRECTV STREAM first because it is your best option to stream ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial. You’ll also get these college football stations to stream: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on Fubo?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game on ESPN with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Not as great as DIRECTV’s free trial, but fubo is known for sports. It’s a little pricier, but you’ll have access to ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

Sling doesn’t have a free trial, but it is the cheapest option for college football. You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville game on the streaming service.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview

The Aflac Kickoff Classic brings a highly anticipated matchup as the Louisville Cardinals, under the leadership of Jeff Brohm, embark on a new era when they journey to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

One of the key storylines for Louisville is their transition from a predominantly run-attacking team to implementing an Air Raid system under Brohm. With the dynamic quarterback Malik Cunningham at the helm, the Cardinals are looking to showcase their offensive versatility against Georgia Tech’s defense.

Speaking of Georgia Tech, they enter their second year under head coach Brent Key, carrying with them a host of changes on both sides of the ball. A notable addition to the Yellow Jackets’ lineup is Haynes King, the Texas A&M transfer who brings his talents as the quarterback. Alongside a new offensive coordinator, King aims to inject a fresh spark into the team’s offense.

Last season, Georgia Tech faced challenges, but managed to turn their season around after their former head coach Geoff Collins was let go. Under the guidance of Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets displayed resilience by finishing with a 5-7 record. However, with several changes and the loss of key defensive players, they are poised for a tough season ahead.

On the other side, Louisville had a solid 8-5 record last season and concluded with an impressive victory against Cincinnati. Interestingly, their former head coach Scott Satterfield departed to coach the Bearcats, leading the way for the return of a familiar face in Jeff Brohm. Brohm, who once donned the Cardinals’ uniform as their quarterback, amassed impressive numbers, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns thirty years ago. Now, he sets his sights on leading Louisville to a successful 2023 season, fresh off his accomplishment of guiding Purdue to the Big 10 Championship.

As the Aflac Kickoff Classic unfolds, both teams understand the significance of a strong start to their campaign. For Louisville, a victory in this opener is vital in their pursuit of reaching the ACC Championship game. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech aims to prove their mettle despite the changes they’ve undergone.