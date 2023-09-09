 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets South Carolina State Bulldogs ESPN College Extra

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the South Carolina State Bulldogs from Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview: Georgia Tech, a week after blowing a lead in a season-opening loss, hosts South Carolina State

South Carolina State (0-2) at Georgia Tech (0-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

Line: No line.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia Tech, trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1989, seeks to bounce back after collapsing in the second half of its opener against Louisville last week, blowing a 28-13 halftime lead in a 39-34 loss. South Carolina State dropped its first two games, 37-7 to Jackson State and 24-3 to Charlotte.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King vs. South Carolina State secondary. King, a Texas A&M transfer, completed 19 of 32 passes for 313 yards — the most by a Jackets signal-caller in his debut — and three touchdowns against Louisville. He ran for a team-high 53 yards on 10 carries. King will seek to fine-tune his chemistry with Malik Rutherford, Jamal Haynes, Chase Lane, Christian Leary and Eric Singleton.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina State: QBs Andre Washington and Corey Fields are a combined 14 of 40 passing with just 123 yards and one touchdown. Washington subbed for Fields last week as Fields was nursing an injury. RB Jawarn Howell has 81 yards rushing.

Georgia Tech: RB Jamal Haynes, who was a wide receiver last season, caught five passes for 56 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards against Louisville. His 107 yards from scrimmage were the second-most by a Yellow Jacket since the beginning of last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Jackets gave up 26 unanswered points in their opener. Georgia Tech allowed 227 yards rushing (145 in the second half), turned the ball over twice and missed two field goal tries. … The Jackets rushed for only 60 yards in the second half. … Tech’s defense failed to record a tackle for loss for the first time since 2015 and allowed Louisville to go 6 for 6 in the red zone. … One bright spot for the Jackets’ defense was allowing Louisville to convert just one of 11 third-down attempts. … South Carolina State has lost 10 of its last 13 games.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.