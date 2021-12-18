How to Watch USC vs. Georgia Tech Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the #10 USC Trojans from Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. USC Trojans

The Georgia Tech vs. USC game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Georgia Tech vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. USC game.

Can you stream Georgia Tech vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia Tech vs. USC game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

USC vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview: Ga. Tech faces tough test vs No. 10 USC

Georgia Tech (5-4) vs. No. 10 Southern California (11-0)

Footprint Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Southern California is looking to extend its current 11-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern California’s Isaiah Mobley has averaged 15.4 points and 10 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 13.2 points and seven rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jordan Usher has put up 13.7 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 53.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Southern California has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgia Tech has assists on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Southern California offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.5 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover.