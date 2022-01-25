How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide from Stegeman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Preview: Alabama visits Georgia after Bridges' 20-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide after Braelen Bridges scored 20 points in Georgia’s 83-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-7 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC shooting 31.7% from downtown, led by Jaxon Etter shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Cook is averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.