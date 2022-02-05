How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Georgia Bulldogs face the #1 Auburn Tigers from Stegeman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Georgia vs. Auburn game will be streaming on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Preview: No. 1 Auburn visits Georgia after Green's 23-point game

Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 100-81 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 at home. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Aaron Cook averaging 5.6.

The Tigers are 9-0 in conference matchups. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 83-60 on Jan. 20. Walker Kessler scored 15 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braelen Bridges is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jabari Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.