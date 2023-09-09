How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs are in action on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET as they welcome the Ball State Cardinals down to Athens in a game that will air on the SEC Network. If you are a cord-cutter and don’t know how to find the channel, you can stream the game with a live TV streaming service, and we will run through your best options below.

How to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ball State Cardinals

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET Location: Sanford Stadium | 100 Sanford Dr, Athens, GA 30602

Sanford Stadium | 100 Sanford Dr, Athens, GA 30602 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Georgia vs. Ball State Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Georgia vs. Ball State Game?

The Georgia vs. Ball State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on Fubo?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Ball State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia vs. Ball State game on the streaming service.

