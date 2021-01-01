How to Watch 2021 Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Friday, January 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the #9 Georgia Bulldogs face the #8 Cincinnati Bearcats from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

While Georgia thought they would be playing in the College Football Playoff this season, it was Cincinnati who felt they missed their chance. Cincinnati has a chance to go undefeated this season with a win against Georgia

This is Georgia’s sixth appearance in the Peach Bow, which has played annually since 1996. This will be Cincinnati’s first appearance.

