How to Watch Memphis vs. Georgia Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST, the Georgia Bulldogs face the #18 Memphis Tigers from Stegeman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Memphis Tigers

The Georgia vs. Memphis game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Memphis game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Memphis game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Memphis game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Memphis game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. Memphis game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia vs. Memphis game.

Can you stream Georgia vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia vs. Memphis game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis vs. Georgia Game Preview: No. 18 Memphis faces Georgia

No. 18 Memphis (5-1) vs. Georgia (2-5)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis visits Georgia in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Georgia lost 68-65 at home to Wofford on Sunday, while Memphis fell 78-59 to Iowa State on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia’s Aaron Cook, Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cook has directly created 43 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Georgia is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Georgia has an assist on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) over its past three contests while Memphis has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Memphis offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Georgia has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 270th, nationally).