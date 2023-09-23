 Skip to Content
Georgia Bulldogs UAB Blazers
College Football ESPN2

How to Watch UAB vs. Georgia 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

On Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will welcome the UAB Blazers between the hedges of Sanford Stadium. After surviving and bit of a scare last weekend against South Carolina, the two-time defending national champions will face off against a UAB squad, which has lost two straight. Check out all of the action on ESPN2, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Wathch Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Georgia vs. UAB Game

The Georgia vs. UAB game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on Sling TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. UAB game on ESPN2with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Georgia vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on Fubo?

You can watch the Georgia vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Georgia vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgia vs. UAB on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Georgia vs. UAB game on the streaming service.

