How to Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Staples Center (soon to be the Crypto.com Arena) will play host to a lightweight contest that’s sure to excite boxing fans from around the world. Gervonta “Tank” Davis will take on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in a 135lb. bout. Can Davis win his 15th straight contest by KO or stoppage? Or will Cruz end that impressive streak? Find out this Sunday, only on Showtime PPV.

How to Watch Davis vs. Cruz Live

When: Sunday, December 5 at 8 PM ET

TV: Showtime PPV ($74.99)

Streaming: Get Your Month of Sling For Just $10, When You Purchase The Fight

How Much Does the Davis vs. Cruz Fight Cost?

The fight will also be available for $74.99 through the Sling TV app. Subscribers with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Orange + Blue, Latino, or International can also access a free Showtime preview from December 3rd through December 6th.

Where is the Davis vs. Cruz Fight?

The event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Davis vs. Cruz Fight Card

Matchup Weight Class Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz Lightweight Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia Super Welterweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames Middleweight Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga Featherweight