How to Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Boxing Match Live Without Cable

The blood feud between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia reaches its pitch when the two undefeated fighters finally square off live on pay-per-view. These two have been talking a lot talk, and now come face-to-face to see which one can walk the walk. Will the ferocious Davis reign supreme? Or will Garcia’s quick fists be too much to handle? Find out this Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. Buy the pay-per-view for $84.99 on Showtime, your cable provider, or with a 30-Day Free Trial of DAZN.

How to Watch Davis vs. Garcia

When: Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Showtime, DAZN, or your cable provider

Showtime, DAZN, or your cable provider Streaming: Buy the PPV for $84.99 and stream live on Showtime, DAZN, or PPV.com.

About Davis vs. Garcia

This match has been cooking for a while and involves some really bad blood. Davis and Garcia have jawed back and forth at other events, online, and in the pre-fight press conference, and the entire sports world is ready for them to get their hands on each other. Allegedly, the two fighters will put their entire fight purses on the line in a winner-takes-all affair, but since there’s no way to actually enforce this.

The co-main event will feature top super middleweight David Morrell, who has his eyes set on Canelo Alvarez. He needs a few more wins to get there but boxing’s biggest draw is within arm’s reach. He’d be wise to take the man in front of him seriously, as Falcao enters with a 24-1-1 record.

Davis vs. Garcia Fight Card

Match Weight Class Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 136 lb. Catchweight David Morrell Jr. vs. Yamaguchi Falcao Super Middleweight Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev Super Middleweight Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Zambrano Middleweight

Can you watch Davis vs. Garcia for Free?

No, none of the free trials give you access to Davis vs. Garcia, but you can watch the fight with either your Showtime or DAZN subscription and the PPV fee of $84.99.

What devices can you use to stream Davis vs. Garcia?

You can watch Showtime and DAZN using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.