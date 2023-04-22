How to Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Boxing Match Live Without Cable
The blood feud between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia reaches its pitch when the two undefeated fighters finally square off live on pay-per-view. These two have been talking a lot talk, and now come face-to-face to see which one can walk the walk. Will the ferocious Davis reign supreme? Or will Garcia’s quick fists be too much to handle? Find out this Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. Buy the pay-per-view for $84.99 on Showtime, your cable provider, or with a 30-Day Free Trial of DAZN.
How to Watch Davis vs. Garcia
- When: Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Showtime, DAZN, or your cable provider
- Streaming: Buy the PPV for $84.99 and stream live on Showtime, DAZN, or PPV.com.
About Davis vs. Garcia
This match has been cooking for a while and involves some really bad blood. Davis and Garcia have jawed back and forth at other events, online, and in the pre-fight press conference, and the entire sports world is ready for them to get their hands on each other. Allegedly, the two fighters will put their entire fight purses on the line in a winner-takes-all affair, but since there’s no way to actually enforce this.
The co-main event will feature top super middleweight David Morrell, who has his eyes set on Canelo Alvarez. He needs a few more wins to get there but boxing’s biggest draw is within arm’s reach. He’d be wise to take the man in front of him seriously, as Falcao enters with a 24-1-1 record.
Davis vs. Garcia Fight Card
|Match
|Weight Class
|Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
|136 lb. Catchweight
|David Morrell Jr. vs. Yamaguchi Falcao
|Super Middleweight
|Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev
|Super Middleweight
|Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Zambrano
|Middleweight
Can you watch Davis vs. Garcia for Free?
No, none of the free trials give you access to Davis vs. Garcia, but you can watch the fight with either your Showtime or DAZN subscription and the PPV fee of $84.99.
What devices can you use to stream Davis vs. Garcia?
You can watch Showtime and DAZN using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
DAZN
DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.
They are the exclusive home to Canelo’s next 11 fights, starting with his December 15th bout against Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden, plus 10 of Golden Boy Promotion’s best fights.
For all fights, they include every match from the entire undercard through the main event. DAZN is available for $9.99 a month, after a one-month free trial.
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $11.99/month.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.