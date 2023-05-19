How to Watch ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere Online

Fans of bigtime spy thrillers won’t want to miss this one! “Ghosts of Beirut,” which premieres on Friday, May 19 on SHOWTIME and Sunday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET on its cable sibling Showtime , follows one of the most tense manhunts in history. It centers on Imad Mughniyeh, the elusive Lebanese terrorist who evaded his adversaries in the CIA and Mossad for over two decades. You can watch Showtime with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , SHOWTIME , or YouTube TV ..

Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

About ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere

“Ghosts of Beirut” reveals the origins of 21-year old Mughniyeh (also known as “The Ghost”) who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world’s most dangerous terrorist.

Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East.

Can you watch ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Showtime as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or SHOWTIME.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Showtime on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Ghosts of Beirut’ Series Premiere Trailer