How to Watch ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Live Online Without Cable

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming to cable, just in time for Thanksgiving. The series is a Netflix-produced reboot of the original show, which aired between 2000 and 2007. The streaming giant decided to give the series another whirl, following the trend of bringing back old favorites.

Now, four years after its come back season, the latest installment in the Gilmore Girls franchise will be airing on The CW. All four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will air over the course of the next few days, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Begins Monday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The CW is not carried in every market on every service. You can use our Channel Finder to confirm if it’s available in your market.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’s premiered to polarized fan reviews. However, there is no denying that the show still maintains it cultural currency. The miniseries picks up with life in Stars Hollow and continues to follow the lives of Lorelei and Rory Gilmore as they navigate their complicated mother-daughter relationship. The show brought back original stars Lauren Graham and Alexix Bledel who play the famed mother and daughter, respectively. The reboot also brings back former teen heartthrobs Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia.

Since its premiere on Netflix back in 2016, fans have been curious when the second installment will be released, mixed feelings notwithstanding. However, according to TV Line, coordinating the cast’s schedules has proven to be challenging for the production team.

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” creator Sherman-Palladino told TVLine. “Lauren [Graham] is in two series right now and Alexis is in Handmaid’s Tale. They all have things… But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again [we’d do it] in a hot second.”

