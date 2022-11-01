 Skip to Content
Hulu God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

How to Watch ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’ for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

An intriguing new documentary, “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” drops on Hulu this week. It shares the details of the shocking sex scandal that involved former Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife, Becki, and a pool boy, Giancarlo Granda. Though the scandal made headlines in 2020, the documentary promises to tell the full story. “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’

About ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’

“God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” retells the events through several new interviews with Granda. He shares his side of the story, which began when he met Becki while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. in 2012. From there, the affair went on for seven years before Granda first spoke out about it.

Now, he’s sharing the darkest secrets of this years-long affair. In the preview, Granda alleges that Falwell Jr. “liked to record his wife having sex with me.”

The doc highlights Falwell Jr.’s downfall after this major scandal went public. He was once an evangelical leader but later resigned from his role as president of Liberty University. Both Becki and her husband have denied these allegations and claim that Granda wants to blackmail them.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’ on Hulu?

You can watch “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” on most devices. Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch the Trailer for 'God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty'

