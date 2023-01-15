 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

EPIX NOW is relaunching as MGM+ on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the rollout will include a brand new season of the hit series “Godfather of Harlem.” The series tells the story of a crime boss who is sent to prison for a lengthy stay. When he is released, he returns to his old territory, only to find it less than a shadow of its former self in his glory days. You can watch Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+.

How to Watch 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere

About 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere

“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker). In the early 1960s, Johnson returned from an 11 year stay in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. “Godfather of Harlem” shows Johnson’s struggle to reclaim his territory from the many factions who want to lay their hands on it.

Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem against other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Can you watch 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere for free?

Yes, MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 on MGM+.

Can you watch 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the MGM+ catalog, you can download Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 on MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Premiere Trailer

