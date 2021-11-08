How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on Atlanta, seeks 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Warriors take on Atlanta.

Golden State finished 39-33 overall a season ago while going 25-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 43.8 from deep.

Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference games and 16-20 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 32.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).