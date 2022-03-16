How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Boston visits Golden State after Curry's 47-point outing

Boston Celtics (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (47-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Boston Celtics after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-112 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors are 29-7 in home games. Golden State has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics have gone 17-16 away from home. Boston averages 109.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 111-107 on Dec. 18. Curry scored 30 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), Andre Iguodala: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle).