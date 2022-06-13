 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Live Stream For Free on June 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

In Boston, the Bay Area, and Nationally, Game 5 is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, if you live out of the country you can watch nearly every playoff game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---
ESPN3----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State, Boston square off with series tied 2-2

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 212

NBA FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are in a 2-2 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 107-97 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 43 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points.

The Warriors have gone 31-10 at home. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

The Celtics are 23-18 in road games. Boston is fourth in the league with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 23.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 104.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Celtics: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.