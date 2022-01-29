How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State plays Brooklyn, looks for 5th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Brooklyn aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 23-4 on their home court. Golden State leads the league giving up just 101.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Nets are 17-6 on the road. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the league with 25.5 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 117-99 in the last meeting on Nov. 17. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Harden led the Nets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Harden is averaging 23 points, 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: day to day (ineligible to play), Kevin Durant: out (knee), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Paul Millsap: out (personal).