How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Charlotte Hornets to square off against the Golden State Warriors on the road

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (5-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Charlotte Hornets.

Golden State went 39-33 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall with a 15-21 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 41.1 from deep.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Damion Lee: day to day (right shoulder), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Hornets: None listed.