How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Bulls to visit Warriors Friday

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State finished 39-33 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 43.8 from beyond the arc.

Chicago went 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Damion Lee: out (hip).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

