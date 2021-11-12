How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Bulls to visit Warriors Friday

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State finished 39-33 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 43.8 from beyond the arc.

Chicago went 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Damion Lee: out (hip).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).