How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Top defensive teams Golden State and Cleveland match up

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-9, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NBA’s top two defenses face off in a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors have gone 17-3 in home games. Golden State scores 110.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-8 in road games. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 104-89 in their last meeting on Nov. 19. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 40 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Garland is averaging 19.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: day to day (quad), James Wiseman: out (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (hip).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).