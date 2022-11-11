How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State hosts Cleveland after Curry's 47-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State went 53-29 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 19-22 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 35.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).