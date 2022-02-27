How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available with fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (35-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (43-17, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Golden State. He’s sixth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 26-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 24-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.7 assists per game led by Doncic averaging 9.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 130-92 on Jan. 26. Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: day to day (hip), Trey Burke: day to day (shoulder), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: day to day (knee).