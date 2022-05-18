How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas, the Bay Area, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, if you live outside the country, during the NBA Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks visit Golden State to begin Western Conference finals
Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)
San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 214.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks to start the Western Conference finals. Dallas went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Mavericks won the last regular season meeting 122-113 on March 4 led by 41 points from Luka Doncic, while Jordan Poole scored 23 points for the Warriors.
The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the league with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.
The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference allowing just 104.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.
Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.
Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.
INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).
Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).