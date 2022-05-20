How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 Live Online on May 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In the Bay Area, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, if you live outside the country, during the NBA Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 112-87 on May 19 led by 21 points from Stephen Curry, while Luka Doncic scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game. Curry leads the Warriors averaging 6.3.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 104.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).