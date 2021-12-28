How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and Jokic clash in Golden State-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (16-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-6, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic meet when Golden State hosts Denver. Curry ranks second in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and Jokic ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Denver is fifth in the league with 25.7 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 5.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).