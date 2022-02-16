How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 25-10 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets have gone 17-17 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 89-86 in the last matchup on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Looney is averaging 6.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is scoring 25.8 points per game with 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Nuggets: Monte Morris: out (concussion), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (hamstring), Jamal Murray: out (knee).