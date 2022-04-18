How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

The game is also available on TNT, which is airing the game nationally, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State hosts Denver with 1-0 series lead

Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 123-107 on April 17 led by 30 points from Jordan Poole, while Nikola Jokic scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

The Nuggets are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 21-23 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 5.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 120.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).