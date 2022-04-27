 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5 Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors aim to secure series victory over the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Denver Nuggets in game five. The Nuggets won the last matchup 126-121 on April 24 led by 37 points from Nikola Jokic, while Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference play. Golden State is second in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Andrew Wiggins shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Denver is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 119.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.