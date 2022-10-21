 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on conference foe Denver

Denver Nuggets (0-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Denver face off.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 20.0 on free throws and 33.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (thumb), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Nikola Jokic: day to day (finger).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.