Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on ESPN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on conference foe Denver

Denver Nuggets (0-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Denver face off.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Denver finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 20.0 on free throws and 33.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (thumb), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Nikola Jokic: day to day (finger).