How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (10-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-12, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 18-3 in home games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The Pistons have gone 3-18 away from home. Detroit has a 5-20 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Nov. 20. Jordan Poole scored 32 points points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 26.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Rodney McGruder: day to day (reconditioning), Frank Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).