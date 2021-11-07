How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).