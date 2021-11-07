 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

