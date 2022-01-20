How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (16-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-12, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-3 in home games. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are 4-17 on the road. Indiana has an 11-20 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Dec. 14. Curry scored 26 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).