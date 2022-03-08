How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. While in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on TNT.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (34-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (43-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Golden State looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 26-16 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is fourth in the league with 27.2 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.4.

The Clippers are 7-6 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul George averaging 6.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 15 the Clippers won 119-104 led by 25 points from Terance Mann, while Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 10 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).