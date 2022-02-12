How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: ABC

In San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry leads Golden State into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (26-30, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (41-15, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Warriors are 24-9 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-7 in division games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 110.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 121-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 24.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Lakers: Russell Westbrook: day to day (back), Carmelo Anthony: day to day (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).