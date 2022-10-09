How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Online on October 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Following the fight during practice between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, the Warriors take the floor against Lebron and the Lakers.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can also catch the game on NBA TV, which is available on Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.