How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In San Francisco, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors host the Lakers to open season

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for the season opener.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 105.5 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Lakers: None listed.

