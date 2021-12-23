How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State takes on Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-6, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Memphis.

The Warriors have gone 13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 101.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 15-8 against conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting in overtime on Oct. 29, with Ja Morant scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jones is averaging 7.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Tyus Jones: day to day (finger), Santi Aldama: day to day (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols).