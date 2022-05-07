How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In San Francisco, Memphis, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State, Memphis tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Grizzlies beat the Warriors 106-101 in the last matchup. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 47 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference matchups. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 7.3 boards.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 25.5 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Desmond Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 25.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).