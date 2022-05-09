How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 Live Online on May 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In San Francisco, Memphis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors host Memphis with 2-1 series lead

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 217.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 142-112 on May 8 led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies.

The Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Curry averaging 6.3.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.5 points per game in the paint led by Morant averaging 16.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Desmond Bane is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).