How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors face the Heat

Miami Heat (23-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat. Curry currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-3 on their home court. Golden State ranks second in the NBA with 28.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.5.

The Heat are 11-10 in road games. Miami ranks eighth in the league with 25.2 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 19.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).