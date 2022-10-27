 Skip to Content
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 27, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors play the Heat in non-conference action

Miami Heat (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Miami in non-conference play.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.8 last season.

Miami went 11-7 overall last season while going 24-17 on the road. The Heat shot 44.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

