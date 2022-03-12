How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Milwaukee, the Bay Area, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State hosts Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 43-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (42-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-22, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Golden State Warriors after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Bucks’ 124-115 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors are 27-7 in home games. Golden State is 6-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 18-13 on the road. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Bucks won 118-99 led by 30 points from Antetokounmpo, while Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.7 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: day to day (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).