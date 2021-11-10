How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Minnesota visits Golden State after Curry's 50-point game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Stephen Curry scored 50 points in the Warriors’ 127-113 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 43.8 from deep.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.