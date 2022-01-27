How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Minneapolis, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

In Minneapolis and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN in those markets.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Golden State hosts Minnesota following Edwards' 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 40 points in the Timberwolves’ 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 19-8 in conference play. Golden State is the best team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 101.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 17-15 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 119-99 in the last meeting on Jan. 17. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 26 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Towns is scoring 24.1 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 23.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (injury management), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).