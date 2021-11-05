How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Warriors welcome the Pelicans on Friday

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

New Orleans finished 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second chance points and 32.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).